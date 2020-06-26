Many Grand Strand restaurants in favor of McMaster’s new safety initiative to prevent virus spread

“Living with people that are a little bit older then me, I have to be really cautious wherever I’m going, even when I’m not at my restaurant,” said Donald Asllanha, manager of Donald’s Pancake House. “I’m going out to other restaurants and other establishments, it’s something I keep an eye on [too.] We want our customers, even if they don’t want to come in, to see that sticker and know we’re in compliance.”