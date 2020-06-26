Investigation into deaths of two men continues after heroin found in car in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities continue to investigate after two men were found dead in a vehicle late Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach.
According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the case is listed as a drug overdose and death investigation. It also states that heroin was found in the vehicle.
Authorities were called to Mitchell Street and 7th Avenue South around 10:30 p.m. on June 24 and located the two victims, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
The police report states the Chevy Silverado had been parked in the street since June 21.
A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and the MBPD’s crime scene and street crimes units were called, according to the report.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said it is department protocol to have street crimes respond for all overdose calls.
He added the end goal is to identify those who are bringing drugs into the community and hold them accountable for overdoses.
