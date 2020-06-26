Florence School District One moves start date to September

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence School District One has announced a new start date for the upcoming school year.
According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the start date for students has been moved from Aug. 3 to Sept. 8.
Teachers will report on Aug. 24.
The new start date was approved during a board meeting Thursday.
Dr. Richard O’Malley, Florence School District One superintendent, said moving the start date will allow the district more time to develop their reopening plan.
“It gives us time to see what other districts do and what obstacles we can avoid and strengths to replicate. It gives us time to work with our staff, extend it both in the summer and a full two weeks prior to opening, to ensure academics, safety and all precautions will be implemented successfully,” O’Malley said.
