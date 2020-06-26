FIRST ALERT: Summer heat builds into the weekend, heat index near 100°

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the rain chances exit, more heat will arrive through the weekend.
Partly cloud skies prevail this weekend with slim rain chances through Sunday. More sun this time of the year means temperatures soar, and with plenty of mugginess around, it will feel even warmer.
Afternoon highs hit 90° along the Grand Strand both Saturday and Sunday. Inland areas, mainly spots inland from Conway, will be closer to 94° through Sunday. Once you factor in the summertime mugginess, it will feel close to 100°, especially by Sunday afternoon.
While the heat continues into next week, some relief will arrive in the form of afternoon storm chances. Expect to see some late day rain around Monday, lingering through most of next week. In typical summertime fashion, most of the rain will quickly wind down after sunset.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.