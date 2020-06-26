Dunkin’ donates coffee, donuts to frontline workers at Grand Strand Medical Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dunkin’ made a special delivery to a local hospital this week.
The coffee chain donated dozens of donuts and hundreds of cups of coffee to nurses and doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to a press release.
“The Grand Strand Medical Center does so much to keep our communities safe and healthy. We are proud to be able to support them locally through coffee breaks for their staff on the front lines,” said Dave Staley, president and CFO of Carolina Restaurant Partners.
In March, The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation activated $1.25 million in emergency funding to support community-based health and hunger relief organizations across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated.
