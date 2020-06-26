DHEC announces 1,273 new COVID-19 cases in S.C.; 82 new cases in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Friday the second-highest number of new coronavirus cases since the agency started tracking the virus.
DHEC reported 1,273 new cases in South Carolina, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 30,263. In Horry County, there are 82 new cases.
The agency also announced one coronavirus-related death. Officials said it was an elderly patient in Greenville.
since the Friday ??? new cases of the novel coronavirus, and ??? additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to ??? and those who have died to ???, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (11), Anderson (16), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (30), Berkeley (40), Charleston (216), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (17), Colleton (11), Darlington (10), Dillon (7), Dorchester (20), Florence (19), Georgetown (65), Greenville (187), Greenwood (3), Horry (82), Jasper (8), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (28), Lee (8), Lexington (109), Marion (1), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (28), Richland (98), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (57), Sumter (42), Union (2), Williamsburg (6), York (40)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.