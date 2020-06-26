Deputies investigating Pageland area homicide in Chesterfield County

June 26, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 5:06 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in Chesterfield County on Monday.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Salebarn Lane in the Pageland area for a shooting.

While on the way they learned a shooting victim was at the Pageland Police Department.

Twenty-four year old Cavish McManus was found at the police department with a gunshot wound to his lower back, according to a press release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

McManus died while being treated at CMC in Charlotte, NC.

