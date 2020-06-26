City of Florence evaluating mandatory face mask ordinances in other cities

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders in the city of Florence said they evaluating mandatory face mask ordinances that other municipalities across South Carolina have enacted in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to Mayor Stephen Wukela, officials are also analyzing the recent opinion handed down by S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson regarding individual city’s powers when it comes to making face masks mandatory.
Wukela’s announcement comes as several areas in the state, including Horry County, have been designated as COVID-19 hot spots. Grand Strand leaders have not passed ordinances mandating the wearing of face masks in public, although many are exploring the idea. Florence also currently does not have such an ordinance in place.
Columbia, Charleston and Greenville have recently passed mandates requiring residents to wear masks.
“The City of Florence is watching with concern the rising levels of COVID-19 infection occurring throughout the State of South Carolina,” Wukela said in a statement. “While the City’s rate of infection is not that of other hot spots throughout the State, it is still an issue of serious concern.”
Wukela continues to urge Florence residents to maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings and use personal protective equipment.
