Authorities investigating after two men found dead in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after two men were found dead Wednesday night in Myrtle Beach, according to officials.
Authorities were called to Mitchell Street and 7th Avenue South around 10:30 p.m. and located the two victims, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
The cause of death will be determined after testing, which could take 60 to 90 days to receive results, Fowler said. He added no foul play is suspected.
Despite the bodies being found Wednesday night, the men died around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials.
The names of the men have not been released, but Fowler said they were 29 and 23 years old.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office and Myrtle Beach police are investigating.
