Traffic, access remain concerns for Myrtle Beach Speedway redevelopment

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News
Traffic and access remain Horry County planning officials’ top concerns about the proposed redevelopment of the Myrtle Beach Speedway site.
The county’s planning commission on Thursday discussed a requested rezoning for the nearly 46-acre property. Proposed uses for the land include a hotel, townhouses, medical offices, senior living space and warehouse storage. Retail or office space could also be on the site.
But access to the Speedway comes only from Hospitality Lane, a frontage road near the intersection of U.S. 501 and S.C. 31.
“Say they closed it down today and wanted to redevelop it as mostly commercial,” said David Schwerd, the county’s director of planning and zoning. “We would still have the same issue with traffic, which is how do we get them in and out of that single point of access?”
County officials are exploring possible infrastructure improvements for the area, which will be impacted when Postal Way is extended. Hospitality Lane has a single connection with Waccamaw Pines Drive, and that road will become part of the Postal Way extension.
“You will see an existing road construction project that should be coming through here and bringing a significant amount more traffic at this location,” Schwerd said.
