Suspect Search: One accused in child sex crime, another wanted after restaurant scam

HORRY COUNTY SC (WMBF) - Police are searching for one man in connection to the sexual assault of a child and another for being part of a popular money scam.
Horry County Police are looking for Quinton Leonard.
Last May, police responded to an elementary school in Conway regarding a sexual assault. The person reporting the incident says they received an anonymous call regarding a sexual incident involving the victim.
Authorities spoke with the victim, who claimed Leonard raped her in her room while her mother was away at work. The victim immediately started to cry and said she had not told anyone about the sexual assault because her mother is happy with Leonard.
The victim also told police they have siblings living at the residence and she could not confirm if the suspect has sexually assaulted them.
Leonard is charged with failure to appear for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
He’s 38 years old with a last known address of Highway 319 in Conway.
Horry County Police are also searching for Jeffrey John Ruby.
According to police, Ruby came through the drive-thru at the McDonalds on U.S. 17 South Bypass in Myrtle Beach and placed an order last month.
Employees told police he paid for the order and then scammed the cashier into giving more change then he was supposed to receive.
The victim said Ruby then gave him larger bills to break into change and to give him back smaller change. That victim added Ruby stole from the restaurant and caused the cash register to be $150 short.
Ruby is charged with two counts of swindling.
He’s 63 years old with a last known address of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
