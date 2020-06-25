Shots fired during robbery at Myrtle Beach business; police search for gunman

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a robbery and shooting at a business.
Officers said the robbery around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Coral Sands Mini Mart on North Ocean Boulevard.
The owner of the store told detectives that an armed person came into the store and demanded money, then fired two shots before running out of the store.
Store cameras shows the person of interest wearing a red shirt.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is also investigating two other armed robberies that occurred around the same time in the 600 block and 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard on the beach. Investigators are trying to determine if these cases are connected.
Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.
