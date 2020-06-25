Several Shops on Main stores in North Myrtle Beach open, some spaces still available

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While the COVID-19 pandemic forced some out of business, other shops are opening for the very first time.
In January, Shops on Main in North Myrtle Beach had some structures up but also a lot of dirt. Now, seven buildings stand strong and some shops have opened.
Brad Alexander, the owner of Shops on Main, said they expected the plaza to be about 80 to 90% full before COVID-19. But because of the virus, they’re at about 50%.
When the virus hit, Alexander said some were nervous and held off on committing to a space.
The construction process was also affected by the pandemic because of material shortages. Alexander said one of the buildings took a bit longer than expected because windows they needed weren’t available.
However, he said a lot of workers helped to move the process along, working almost seven days a week to complete this relatively on time.
Luxe Boutique is one of the shops that is open. The owner of the business, Irina Kopina, said opening a new business during the pandemic has been challenging.
“Definitely was a challenge, something we had not expected obviously, but we started thinking positive and the best thing I did is I went to market and purchased everything for this location in February,” Kopina said.
Alexander also said he’s working with the business owners, and one example is through a COVID amendment to the leases to help with rent.
In addition, people are also given the option to choose the space they want and save the design and payment process for when they’re ready to come in.
These aren’t just stores lining the plaza. Dirty Don’s is expected to open in the coming weeks after a slight delay because of COVID-19 precautions.
Quinn Kieser, manager of Dirty Don’s, spoke about what has held up the opening.
“A lot of that had to do with staff and just making sure we have everything as prepared as possible so we can hit the ground running and serve everybody to the best of our ability,” Kieser said.
Alexander said the month of July is a big one for them with multiple shops opening. He said they also plan to have a grand opening at the end of this summer.
