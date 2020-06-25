Senior Spotlight: Socastee High student body president tells class of 2020 ‘just be yourself’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Socastee High School graduate reflects on her senior year as she served as student body president for the Braves.
Trinity McIver said she promoted school spirit the most and wanted to give the students a voice and encourage positivity.
“Just be yourself and also count your days. Take every day like there won’t be a tomorrow because you don’t know when it will all end, to be honest, so just live it up,” McIver said.
She was involved in varsity cheerleading all four years at SHS.
“I was vice president of my sophomore and junior class. Junior year I won junior princess and senior year I won homecoming queen, basketball sweetheart and I became the student body president. I also performed in the all-county chorus. I was a Socastee singer and had a lead role in the musical we did, Cats,” she said.
McIver said performing in Cats was the proudest moment for her at SHS.
“When I found out I got the lead role in Cats - I just love performing - so when I found out I got the lead role, I was literally crying, I was crying,” she said.
McIver hopes to continue on the path of performing. She will attend North Carolina Central University and will major in theater. Her dream job would be as an actress and a writer at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
As for her high school career, McIver said every moment was memorable.
“Every day was so much fun. You make great friends, forever friends of course, and I just loved watching my friends. We all grew up together, so it’s just a beautiful thing to see,” she added.
Senior year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When schools shut down, McIver said she didn’t realize how much she would miss her teachers.
“I didn’t realize the imprint they put on my life until I was gone for three months out of school. I just thank them a lot for changing my life, really,” stated McIver.
She gave a speech at her outdoor graduation ceremony for the Socastee Braves as the student body president and said it was a historical moment not only for her, but a historical senior year for others.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.