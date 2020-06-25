SCHP reminds residents, visitors to not drive golf carts on highways

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - While golf carts remain a popular way to travel for residents and visitors in the Grand Stand, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to stay safe.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said troopers have been receiving complaints recently about golf carts on major roadways, such as U.S. 17 Business.
South Carolina law states golf carts are not allowed on roads with speed limits above 35 miles per hour. The same law also bans golf cart use past daylight hours.
Lee added many of the complaints have come from near area campgrounds.
“We have a lot of people who will come out of the campgrounds, they’ll come across U.S. 17 where the speed limit is above 35,” he said. “We have people who try to travel down S.C. 544, which the speed limit is 45 and it’s definitely not a place to be riding your golf cart.”
Lee said Highway Patrol is working to educate drivers on the issue, and campgrounds are also getting the message out to visitors.
“If you need to go to the grocery store, it’s probably best for you to get in your car and come out,” Lee said. “We would prefer you leave the golf carts to inside the campground, any of the campgrounds, or anywhere you’re going other than getting out on the major highways.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.