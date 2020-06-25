SCDOT takes part in hurricane lane reversal drill along Highway 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY (WMBF) – Hurricane season is in full swing, and on Thursday, crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation took part in a lane reversal drill.
The reversal rehearsal took place along Highway 501 in Horry County. No lanes were actually closed during the drill.
HURRICANE CENTER | What you need to know before, during and after the storm
During an evacuation, traffic barrels would be deployed on travel lanes, intersections and exits. SCDOT staff members monitor the flow of traffic from the Traffic Management Centers and will deploy traffic control devices, such as message boards, along the routes that would be reversed.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said these drills are important for everyone during this time of year.
“It’s important for us to do the rehearsal because we need to make sure that when the hurricane does come, we’re ready to go and that we’re prepared and that’s the message that we want to send to people, is that we want them to be prepared also. We encourage anybody who has been here at the beach or your visiting here at the beach and you know there’s a hurricane coming, just make sure you’re prepared,” Lee said.
Hurricane season goes from June 1 until November 30.
