Saints’ Malcolm Jenkins: Football is “nonessential business” during coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints player Malcolm Jenkins said football is a “nonessential business” during an interview with CNN on Thursday morning. He stressed he is not comfortable returning to the field with so many uncertainties.
Jenkins said plans to return to field do not include a “bubble,” or isolated area for players and their families, like the NBA has planned.
The NBA is scheduled to resume play in July with its players in quarantine in Florida.
“I have parents that I don’t want to get sick,” Jenkins said. “Until we get to the point where we have protocols in place, and until we get to a place as a country where we feel safe doing it, we have to understand that football is a nonessential business, and so we don’t need to do it. And so the risk has to be really eliminated before I would feel comfortable with going back.”
Jenkins recently joined CNN as a NFL contributor.
"Football is a nonessential business and so we don't need to do it. So, the risk, you know, has to be really eliminated before we, before I, would feel comfortable with going back."
So far, sources tell the Associated Press that the NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game and delayed inductions. The weekend usually marks the beginning of preseason.
