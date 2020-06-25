Over 20 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 after leaving Myrtle Beach, according to SCHSL

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Over a dozen student-athletes who were recently in Myrtle Beach have since tested positive for COVID-19, according to the head of the South Carolina High School League.
During a virtual press briefing on Thursday, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said he had been informed that athletes from three different schools had gathered in Myrtle Beach since Phase One of athletic training had begun.
Singleton said the student-athletes had their own housing, but were all hanging out together. He added that when they left, over 20 of them had contracted the novel coronavirus.
The commissioner noted that he’s been informed of a few schools across the state that have had student-athletes come down with COVID-19 since the start of Phase One. He added that as soon as that occurs, they go into quarantine.
“We don’t know where it came from, whether it came out of the experience of working out at the school or away from the school,” Singleton said.
The commissioner stressed that if high school athletics are to resume in the fall, “we’ve got to do our part.”
“It’s got to be about more than what occurs at those venues. It has to be the total package. Everybody’s got to get involved,” Singleton said.
