Myrtle Beach Chamber working with businesses to provide face masks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is working to provide face masks to local businesses who make the ‘Greater Grand Strand Promise.’
Horry County’s Welcome Back Committee approved a recommendation Thursday to purchase masks for businesses who make the promise. The masks would then be distributed to customers.
Karen Riordan, the CEO of Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said so far, 170 businesses and 210 residents have made the promise.
“We are very encouraged with that so far,” Riordan said.
In addition, the chamber is working on producing window clings for each business that makes the commit.
The chamber worked with the Horry County Welcome Back Committee to develop the Greater Grand Strand Promise.
The initiative is a public commitment visitors, residents and businesses can make to do their part to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
