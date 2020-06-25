MB chamber on COVID-19 travel advisories: ‘The focus should not be on individual cities or states’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s business leader is reacting to travel restrictions put in place by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The three states issued a travel advisory on Wednesday requiring people coming from certain states to self-quarantine for 14 days in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Two of the states are South Carolina and North Carolina.
The U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Public Policy Tori Emerson Barnes said the travel advisories is not the right way to go.
“States imposing new travel restrictions is not the direction we want to be heading for jobs and the economy. Medical experts have said that it should be possible for travel to gradually resume in phases as long as travelers and travel businesses embrace guidance on good health and safety practices,” Emerson said in a statement.
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Riordan agrees with Emerson.
“As cases of the virus continue growing across the country, the focus should not be on individual cities or states, but rather on educating citizens on how to travel responsibly to protect themselves,” Riordan said. “It is the responsibility of every individual to take the necessary precautions when they venture out of their homes or travel, such as social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing.”
This comes as coronavirus cases in South Carolina surge, especially in Horry County. On Thursday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,106 new confirmed cases in the state, with 126 of those in Horry County.
Health officials in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia have urged residents to avoid hot spots, like Myrtle Beach, after they claim several residents traveled to the Grand Strand and contracted the coronavirus.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.