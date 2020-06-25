Marion man shot while walking in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight Wednesday.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Cherokee Street where they found a man from Marion who was shot in the leg.
The victim told police he was walking in the area when he heard someone say something to him and then shots were fired. He added that he was hit by a bullet while he was running away.
The victim said he didn’t see who shot him.
The man has been treated and released from the hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department Investigative Division at 910-671-3845.
