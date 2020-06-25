Horry County Police searching for missing teenager

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Horry County teenager.
Horry County Police said 16-year-old Zachary Sweat was last seen Wednesday in the area of Andover Drive outside of Surfside Beach.
Authorities said Sweat is 5′8″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was also last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants.
Anyone who has seen him or has any information is asked to call Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.
