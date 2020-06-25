Horry County Police searching for missing teenager

🚨MISSING - RUNAWAY🚨#HCPD is searching for Zachary Sweat, 16, who was last seen June 24 near Andover Drive outside of Surfside Beach.



He is 5’8” and 140 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.



Sweat was last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants.



Call 843-248-1520 with info. pic.twitter.com/kZ3ct2nTGQ