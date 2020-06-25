Hilton Head Island council will vote on ordinance requiring face masks

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island Town Council will vote on an ordinance to make masks mandatory in certain areas on the island during a special called meeting on Monday, June 29.
The special called meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m.
“I have been encouraged by Town Council members to pursue a law mandating that face masks be worn. I believe it will help ease fears among the residents of our community about contracting the coronavirus and how it’s being spread, and I fully anticipate the Town Council adopting something along these lines,” Hilton Head Mayor John McCann said in a statement.
The public may view the meeting on the Town’s main Facebook page (http://facebook.com/TownofHiltonHeadIslandSC), the Public Meeting Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TownofHiltonHeadIslandMeetings/) and the Town’s website (www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov).
According to the mayor, if passed, the ordinance would be enforced by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and violations would lead to fines.
