Health advisory issued for Kentuckians returning from Myrtle Beach

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A health advisory from the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) recommends that residents who’ve traveled to Myrtle Beach over the past two weeks self-quarantine.
The guidance from state health officials follows a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that began after Myrtle Beach hotels reopened May 15.
Officials with the DPH say at least nine members of a group from Kentucky who went to Myrtle Beach on June 11 and returned June 14 tested positive for COVID-19.
Another cluster may be linked to a trip the first week of June, a news release from the DPH said.
A Kentuckian who came back from Myrtle Beach in mid-June also tested positive for COVID-19.
The DPH says anyone who has traveled to Myrtle Beach in the last two weeks needs to self-quarantine for 14 days and watch out for the following COVID-19 symptoms:
- A fever of 100.4 degrees or higher
- Respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath or breathing difficulty
- Loss of smell or taste
Anyone who experiences these symptoms should get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.
“If you or someone to whom you are close has been to Myrtle Beach in the past two weeks, please be aware that you have a good probability of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. “Please avoid contact with those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly and anyone with significant medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.”
The news release from the DPH goes on to say that several states have reported a rise in COVID-19 cases and Kentuckians who travel to those states should avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people or situations where people are not observing precautions including social distancing and wearing a mask.
