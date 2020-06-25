HCS wants parents’ feedback on students’ education for next school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools wants to know how parents would like to see their students educated next year.
On Thursday, the district sent out a survey to parents. Looking at the possibility of COVID-19 once again disrupting education for the 2020-2021 school year, the survey asks parents to choose one option “if HCS is unable to return to traditional full-time, face-to-face instruction.”
Those three options are:
- Hybrid: Students will return to school with a combination of face-to-face and distance learning. While practicing enhanced safety and health precautions, students will attend in-school face-to-face sessions on alternating days and on other days students will engage in distance learning from home.
- Full-Time Distance Learning: Students will not return to the physical school. In most cases, teachers from the student’s assigned school will provide instruction through consistent communication tools (i.e., Google Meet, Remind 101, Google Voice, District E-Mail) and a district learning management system (i.e., Google Classroom and/or Seesaw).
- My child will not be enrolled with Horry County Schools for the 2020-21 school year.
The district said for each option it will provide a device for student learning.
Earlier this week, S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced AccelerateED’s recommendations for school this upcoming year.
Horry County Schools officials said an HCS Reopening Task Force and several sub-committees were created to identify issues and to make plans that will address pandemic concerns that may impact the district’s operations.
The district is asking for one parent for each child respond to the survey by Friday, July 3.
