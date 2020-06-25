FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers likely this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re going to be starting off our Thursday on a wet and soggy note for many of us across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Scattered showers are likely throughout most of this morning, so as you head out the door it’s a good idea to pack the rain gear. These showers are expected to last off and on through early this afternoon before eventually tapering off tonight.
Overall, temperatures will remain on the seasonable side. Highs will reach the mid 80s for the Grand Strand and upper 80s for the Pee Dee. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and gloomy throughout most of the day.
Heading into the weekend, we’ll dry things out and really crank up the heat. Highs across the beaches will climb into the upper 80s and the low 90s for the Pee Dee. With increased humidity as well, we’ll expect our feels like temperatures to approach the triple digit range.
We’ll keep things mostly dry into this weekend as well. Rain chances don’t expect to pick back up again until early next week.
