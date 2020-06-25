FIRST ALERT: Hot and hazy through the weekend

Hot and hazy through the weekend
By Jamie Arnold | June 24, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 5:18 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Showers and storms will be replaced with brighter skies and summer temperatures through the weekend.

Dry weather lingers through the weekend.
Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep rain chances out of the forecast on Friday. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s at the beach and into the lower 90s inland. The heat index will climb into the middle 90s.

Hot and humid this weekend.
By the weekend, the forecast remains rain-free as temperatures increase steadily. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday and into the lower to middle 90s on Sunday. The heat index will climb to near 100° at times through the weekend.

The heat index nears 100 this weekend.
The Saharan Dust that has blown across the Atlantic and Caribbean will move overhead by Sunday and Monday with hazy skies and milky sunshine likely both days.

Saharan dust will drift across the area with hazy skies likely by Sunday and Monday.
