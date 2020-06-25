Family delivers ‘goodie bags’ to Horry County Sheriff’s Office

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand family gave back to the men and women who help keep the community safe.
Members of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Thursday to thank John and Becca Mills, and their 4-year-old son Logan, for delivering “goodie bags” to the office.
Inside those bags were water and snacks for the employees.
The bags were also adorned with a poem called “Dear Hero” that says, in part, “Who walks among us, you never look for glory or praise, You only wish to help, serve and save.”
“This was a such a nice surprise and very much appreciated,” the HCSO social post stated. “Thank you so much for your support!”
