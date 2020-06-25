DHEC announces 8 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,106 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,106 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and eight additional deaths.
The confirmed deaths occurred in four elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Dillon (1), Lexington (1), and York (1) counties, and four middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 28,962 and those who have died to 691, officials said.
Horry County registered 126 new cases, tying with Greenville County for the second-highest number statewide.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (9), Aiken (11), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (58), Calhoun (8), Charleston (208), Cherokee (4), Chester (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (9), Colleton (15), Darlington (3), Dillon (11), Dorchester (33), Fairfield (2), Florence (23), Georgetown (33), Greenville (126), Greenwood (10), Hampton (3), Horry (126), Jasper (3), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (27), Laurens (36), Lee (1), Lexington (47), Marion (6), Marlboro (3), Newberry (5), Oconee (13), Orangeburg (25), Pickens (13), Richland (69), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (35), Union (2), Williamsburg (8), York (36)
The total number of individuals tested Wednesday statewide was 6,536 and the percent positive was 16.9%.
As of Thursday morning, 2,559 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,842 are in use, which is a 75.4% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,842 inpatient beds currently used, 881 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, according to DHEC.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
