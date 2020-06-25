Brookgreen Gardens temporarily closing public interior spaces due to COVID-19 resurgence

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens will close public interior spaces for 48 hours due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus in Horry and Georgetown counties, staff announced Thursday.
According to a Facebook post, the interior spaces will remain closed June 25 and June 26 for sanitizing and deep cleaning. The impacted areas include: Keepsakes, The Gardener’s Cottage, the Lowcountry History Exhibit, the Offner Center, the Jennewein Gallery, and the Bleifeld Gallery.
Food venues and public restrooms will open with enhanced safety protocols in place.
