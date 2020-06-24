Two taken to hospital after crash at Palmetto Pointe Blvd., Highway 17

Two taken to hospital after crash at Palmetto Pointe Blvd., Highway 17
Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution as crews work to clear a crash in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | June 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 12:00 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution as crews work to clear a crash in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the two-vehicle crash is at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and Highway 17 Bypass. The call came out at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.