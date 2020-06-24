Two taken to hospital after crash at Palmetto Pointe Blvd., Highway 17

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution as crews work to clear a crash in the Myrtle Beach area.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the two-vehicle crash is at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and Highway 17 Bypass. The call came out at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.
