Three charged with firing at Florence home while two young children were inside

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened last week in Florence.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Joey Qurrieven York, 18-year-old Leandre Kajuan Richardson, and 18-year-old Nasir Dar-Qui Evans were each charged with seven counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count each of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
On June 16, the suspects drove past a home on Buckeye Drive in Florence and opened fire from the vehicle, striking the residence several times, investigators said.
At the time of the shooting, the home was occupied by seven people, including two children ages 3 and 4, according to the FCSO.
No injuries were reported.
Evans is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond, according to the FCSO. York has been denied bond and Richardson is awaiting a bond hearing.
