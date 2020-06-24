Three charged with firing at Florence home while two young children were inside

According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Joey Qurrieven York, 18-year-old Leandre Kajuan Richardson, and 18-year-old Nasir Dar-Qui Evans were each charged with seven counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count each of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.