This is Carolina: Lake City remembers Citadel chaplain through service, unity

“The first words out of his mouth were always about the kids at Lake City High School and the Lake City community. You know, what more could we do? Thoughts he had written down the night before. What more could we do to help guide these kids?” Apicella said of Graham. “If Ra’shaud hit the lottery he would be broke within a week. So many kids, you know a kid needed a haircut, a kid needed track spikes, and Ra’Shaud didn’t have any money himself to start with. He was just starting out as the FCA chaplain and salaries based on the fundraising.”