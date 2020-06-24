Report: Shooting suspect arrested after leading Horry police on pursuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting suspect crashed her vehicle after leading Horry County police on a pursuit over the weekend, according to authorities.
On Sunday, officers were called to a home on N. Waccamaw Drive in the Garden City area for a shooting call, a police report stated.
While en route to the scene, officers learned the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Susan Margaret Doni, fled in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, authorities said.
A short time later, an officer spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Authorities said Doni accelerated at a high rate of speed and turned northbound on Highway 17 Business.
According to the report, the officer activated lights and sirens but Doni refused to stop. Other officers joined the chase, which lasted about five minutes, before Doni crashed her car near Melody Lane, authorities said.
Doni was then taken into custody without incident. Police reportedly found a handgun and a shell casing in her vehicle on the driver’s side.
Police said the victim in the case only suffered a minor injury and declined medical attention.
Doni was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and failure to stop for blue lights.
Online records show Doni was released Monday from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $17,000 bond.
