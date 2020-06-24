Police: Two charged in fatal 2019 shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal 2019 shooting in Florence, according to authorities.
The Florence Police Department announced Wednesday that Trevon Davion Wilson and Tylik Ahmed Bennett-Parker were both taken into custody without incident. Both are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The charges come in connection to a fatal shooting on Ervin Court that occurred on Dec. 28, 2019. Florence Police said officers responded that evening to a shots fired call and found a victim at the scene.
The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Christopher Gibson, of Florence.
Online records show Wilson and Bennett-Parker are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
