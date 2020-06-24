Police search for gunman after shot fired at Hartsville Walmart

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are looking for the person responsible for firing a shot Wednesday night at the Walmart in Hartsville.
Hartsville police Lt. Mark Blair said there was an argument between some people before a gun went off.
Police are searching for a vehicle of interest in the case. It appears to be an old Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows, possibly with a spotlight and rubber plug in the right fender.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows the person who drives it, is asked to contact the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011 or dispatch at 843-398-4920.
