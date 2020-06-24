Other Grand Strand cities researching possible mask requirements

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Other communities across the Grand Strand are researching the legal authority South Carolina cities have in mandating the wearing of face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley asked the city attorney to look into whether face masks can be mandated while people are in public places and stores.
“The City Attorney is doing that and when he has reached an opinion, he will share it with Council,” Dowling said via email.
June Wood, assistant director for the City of Conway Parks and Recreation, said city staff are consulting with state officials regarding face mask ordinances in other areas across the state.
“We are being as proactive as possible to stop the spread of COVID-19 to our citizens and visitors and hope to address face mask requirements soon,” Wood said.
Previously, Mayor Brenda Bethune said she’d asked the Myrtle Beach city attorney to research possible face mask requirements.
This comes after the S.C. cities of Greenville and Columbia passed ordinances requiring residents to wear masks in certain businesses.
Horry County was recently deemed a COVID-19 hot spot due to rising cases of the novel coronavirus.
