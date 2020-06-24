Myrtle Beach Pelicans hosting July 3 fireworks celebration

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced Wednesday that it’s inviting the community to celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks celebration.
The event is presented by WMBF News and Gator 107.9, and will take place July 3 at TicketReturn.Com Field.
In addition to the fireworks, there will also be a concert from members of the Long Bay Symphony and the Long Bay Youth Symphony. The team will also host a showing of “The Sandlot” on its video board.
Options for social distancing seating will also be available, including on the field, in the bowl and other areas throughout the ballpark.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 8 p.m.
