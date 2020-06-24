Myrtle Beach named one of the nation’s 10 best small cities in new ranking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach is among the top 10 best small cities in America, according to a ranking released Wednesday.
Resonance Consultancy, an advisor in real estate, tourism and economic development of counties, cities, and communities, announced America’s Best Small Cities in 2020, a ranking of the top-performing small cities with metro populations ranging between 100,000 and 500,000, a press release stated.
Myrtle Beach came in at No. 9 on the list and was one of two cities in the Carolinas to crack the top 10. The other was Asheville, N.C., which came in at No. 5.
“Last year, 19 million visitors climbed aboard 50 direct flights from around the country to frolic in calm waters, see the Ripley’s odditorium and then go for a medieval dinner,” a description of Myrtle Beach stated.
The Resonance Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the principal cities with metropolitan populations of 100,000 or more, the release stated.
According to the Resonance Best Cities ranking, these are the top 10 best small cities for 2020:
1. Reno, Nev.
2. Naples, Fla.
3. Santa Fe, N.M.
4. Savannah, Ga.
5. Asheville, N.C.
6. Anchorage, AK
7. Boulder, Colo.
8. Trenton, N.J.
9. Myrtle Beach, S.C.
10. Ann Arbor, Mich.
For more on the rankings, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.