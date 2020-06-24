Man gets life in prison after pleading guilty to murder of Darlington woman, 9-year-old granddaughter

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a Darlington County woman and her granddaughter in 2016.
During a virtual hearing Wednesday morning, Cephas Cowick admitted fault for the murders of 52-year-old Denise Couplin and 9-year-old Deziyah Davis.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, as well as six additional charges. Cowick was set to go to trial in July on the charges, and the prosecution previously announced their intent to seek the death penalty.
With Cowick’s plea, he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also waived any rights to appeal.
Throughout the hearing, Cowick gave short, concise answers to Judge Eugene Griffith’s questions, saying “Yes sir” on multiple occasions.
Tonay Davis, Deziyah’s mother, was emotional during her victim impact statement, saying the defendant “ain’t got no damn remorse.”
“A person that don’t have no remorse, how do you give them sympathy?” Davis said during her virtual statement.
Cephas Cowick’s wife, Katherine Baucom-Cowick, is also charged with two counts of murder and other charges in the case. According to records on the Darlington County Public Index, her case is still moving through the court system.
