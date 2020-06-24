Judge raises bail to $1.5M for man accused of running woman off road, killing her

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of intentionally running a woman off the road in Robeson County and killing her now faces a $1.5 million bond.
Jerry Locklear, 65, is charged with second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run in Melissa Lowery’s death on Tuesday morning.
Authorities said Lowery was driving on Cabinet Shop Road in Maxton when Locklear forced her vehicle off the road, and she slammed into a concrete culvert.
"This is a very sad ending to a now grieving family. Melissa was trying to get help as she had called the 911 center as the event was unfolding. To listen to the recording of the terror in her voice as she was screaming for help was very disturbing to me," said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
During a court hearing Wednesday morning, the district attorney presented the judge with additional facts related to the investigation, including Locklear’s past criminal record which includes a manslaughter conviction and assault with a deadly weapon. Records show he spent over 30 years in prison.
“This man has proven time and time again that he can’t follow the laws of the land and if he had been incarcerated this tragic death wouldn’t have taken place,” Wilkins said.
Locklear is currently at the Robeson County Detention Center.
