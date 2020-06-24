FIRST ALERT: Lingering storm chances ahead of a hot weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will be likely at times tonight through Thursday before hot and hazy weather arrives by the weekend.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible from time to time this evening and into the overnight hours tonight. A few of the storms could contain locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday will be a fairly unsettled day at times with showers and storms remaining possible. A few downpours will be possible in the morning in isolated locations with better chances arriving from midday through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s by the afternoon.
Rain chances will drop to just 20% by Friday as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s to near 90.
By the weekend, the forecast turns rain-free as temperatures increase steadily. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday and into the lower to middle 90s on Sunday. The heat index will climb to near 100° at times.
The Saharan Dust that has blown across the Atlantic and Caribbean will move overhead by Sunday and Monday with hazy skies and milky sunshine likely both days.
