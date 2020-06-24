FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid, a few strong storms possible

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another hot and humid day as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are slightly cooler this morning after the rain overnight.
We will quickly see temperatures climb throughout the day as the humidity builds as well. Highs today will hit the upper 80s along the beach and the lower 90s inland.
With the humidity around and an approaching front, another round of showers and storms is expected in the forecast this afternoon. It will not take much to see some of these storms blow up again, bringing heavy rain to many locations. Due to this, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a level one risk for severe weather today.
Storms should start to fire along the I-95 corridor and areas west around 3-5 PM this afternoon. These storms will be scattered in nature and why our rain chance is only at 40% for today. In areas that don’t see the rain early, look for the heat index to climb into the middle and upper 90s.
Those scattered chances continue into the evening hours with the scattered thunderstorms. As of now, the Grand Strand should see their best chances for showers and storms around 6-9 PM this evening.
Similar to last night, models continue to like the idea of a few evening showers and storms just before midnight, adding to any rainfall totals already today. Once again, it’s important to note that the severe weather threat for today is still LOW.
Scattered rain chances will continue on Thursday with an isolated shower/storm on Friday. The European Model loves the idea of the front being stalled out and keeping an isolated chance of a shower on Friday. Even then, I think most of us stay dry for Friday-Sunday with increasing heat and humidity. The weekend will feature heat index values once again in the upper 90s and even triple digits at times.
