FIRST ALERT: Drier and hotter through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will be replaced with brighter skies and summer temperatures through the weekend.
A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible this evening with fair skies and mild temperatures near 70 by daybreak Friday.
Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep rain chances out of the forecast on Friday. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s at the beach and into the lower 90s inland. The heat index will climb into the middle 90s.
By the weekend, the forecast remains rain-free as temperatures increase steadily. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday and into the lower to middle 90s on Sunday. The heat index will climb to near 100° at times through the weekend.
The Saharan Dust that has blown across the Atlantic and Caribbean will move overhead by Sunday and Monday with hazy skies and milky sunshine likely both days.
