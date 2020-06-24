DHEC announces 10 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,291 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 1,291 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and 10 additional deaths.
Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 27,842 and those who have died to 683 officials said.
Horry County set another record single-day increase of COVID-19 cases with 183. It was the second-highest increase across the state, behind Greenville County’s 241 new cases.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (21), Anderson (22), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (38), Calhoun (1), Charleston (175), Cherokee (8), Chester (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Darlington (7), Dillon (6), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (3), Florence (19), Georgetown (18), Greenville (241), Greenwood (10), Horry (183), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (3), Laurens (8), Lee (2), Lexington (54), Marion (6), Marlboro (7), Newberry (32), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (66), Richland (86), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (20), Union (4), Williamsburg (8), York (28)
The total number of individuals tested Tuesday statewide was 8,191 and the percent positive was 15.8%.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,769 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,721 are in use, which is a 73.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,721 inpatient beds currently used, 832 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 362,219 tests have been conducted in S.C.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.