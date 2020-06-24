Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
Authorities are looking for Julian Bowick who was last seen in Charleston on Monday at 4:15 p.m. and has not been seen since.
“She is known to hang out in the Forest Park Playground area,” CCSO officials said. “She may also be with friends in Goose Creek.”
The sheriff’s office say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a black duffle bag with additional clothing.
If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700. If contact is made with the person after hours, call consolidated dispatch at (843) 743-7200.
