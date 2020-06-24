Conway Medical Center restricting visitors due to increase in COVID-19 cases

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center will no longer allow visitors in the hospital starting at 6 a.m. Thursday after a surge in coronavirus cases.
There will be exceptions for patients in end-of-life circumstances and patients in the birthplace, as well as pediatric patients, are limited to one visitor.
“This return to a no visitor policy comes after the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in our area and is in the best interest of protecting our patients and staff,” CMC said in press release.
The hospital said it continues to screen all patients and employees before entering the building. The screening includes questions about symptoms and possible exposure to someone with COVID-9, along with taking temperatures.
The main lobby entrance to the hospital is also closed. Emergency Department patients are still being told to enter through the Emergency Department and will be screened before entering the facility.
“We understand these visitor restrictions can be an inconvenience, but this is for the health and safety of our patients, staff and the overall community,” CMC stated. “We encourage everyone to join us in that effort by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing while in public and washing your hands.”
