City of Charleston considering ordinance requiring people to wear face masks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will consider an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in certain circumstances.
Council is expected to take the issue up during an emergency city council meeting on Thursday.
Just this past Tuesday, Mayor Will Haynie said he wanted Mt. Pleasant’s town council to consider a face mask regulation. Haynie said he has asked the town’s emergency coordinator to compile data analysis of Mount Pleasant’s COVID-19 numbers and trends for council to consider a regulation requiring masks.
The latest numbers released on Wednesday afternoon by the Department of Health and Environmental Control shows 1,291 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths in South Carolina.
Charleston County has the third highest number of new cases reported today with 175 new cases.
Dr. Linda Bell with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said with the new cases reported on Wednesday, South Carolina is at a “critical junction.”
Bell said it was a “disturbing fact” that South Carolinians traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are now required to quarantine for 14 days.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 27,842, and those who have died to 683, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
