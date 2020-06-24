CCU’s mandatory furlough plan approved, to begin July 1

“This is an incredibly difficult time for many organizations and businesses, and CCU is not immune to the budgetary challenges and impacts brought on by COVID-19,” said David A. DeCenzo, president of Coastal Carolina University. “This has been such a hard decision to make, requiring faculty and staff and administration to take furlough days, and it weighs heavy. It is our hope that, with everyone pulling together, this step combined with other expense adjustments will make the difference needed to stabilize the budget.”