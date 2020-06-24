CCU outlines updated move-in process for students

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is updating guidelines for fall move-in as it prepares to welcome students back to campus this fall.
The school’s on-campus housing department said it’s working with multiple departments, and offered the following updates to this year’s process:
- Moving in will be made a “by appointment only” process. CCU said it’s working to spread out appointments and accommodate for social distancing as much as possible. CCU said more information on the appointment process will be available at a later date.
- Most students will not have to leave their vehicles to receive room keys. A staff member will provide keys as they drive through.
- There will be a limit on how many people can be with a student inside a building at one time.
CCU is also reminding students to upload their photos for CINO Cards, as well as have their immunization records up to date and have their fall student account balance paid by the Aug. 3 deadline.
The school also announced the following move-in dates:
- Aug. 9: CEaL Students (Coastal Excellence and Leadership program)
- Aug. 12-14: New students and transfers
- Aug. 15-18: Returning students
- Aug. 18: Bridge students
